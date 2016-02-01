Sad.

Via The Hill:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday indirectly criticized President Trump for his early-morning Twitter habit.

Speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event, Clinton said negotiations must be coupled with a broad strategy on issues like North Korean aggression that cannot be expressed in short tweets.

“Negotiations are critical, but they have to be part of a broader strategy, not just thrown up on a tweet some morning that, ‘Hey let’s get together and, you know, see if we can get along and maybe we can come up with some sort of a deal.’ That doesn’t work,” Clinton said.

Clinton also said that she’d prefer that Trump tweet about her instead of foreign affairs.

“I’m happy to be the diversion,” she said. “We’ve got lots of other things to worry about. He should worry less about the election — and my winning the popular vote — than doing some other things that would be important for the country.”