This article was from April 25. Yesterday, on May Day, Kendrex J. White went on a stabbing spree at the UT Austin, killing Harrison Brown and wounding 3 others. The victims were 3 white males and one Asian male. White’s motive has not yet been announced. It was of course May Day yesterday.

Via Heat St:

In the past week, vandals have repeatedly defaced property at the prestigious University of Texas-Austin, spray-painting a hammer and sickle symbol and words like “rapist,” “racist” and “kill frat boys” on at least four fraternity houses.

Last Friday, the vandals published an anonymous manifesto on It’s Going Down, a website that describes itself as “a media platform for revolutionary anarchist, anti-fascist, and autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial movements.” In it, the vandals urge students to join them in terrorizing fraternities.

The self-professed “Vandals of UT” say they are responding to no specific incident but “the everyday crisis that is rape culture, white supremacy, and elitism.” Their goal is “the destruction, looting, and emptying out of these halls of power by the force of the unruly masses—the excluded and exploited,” adding that they hope to “inspire other insurgent acts.”

Keep reading…