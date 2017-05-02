Oh, goodie, lil’ Kim hasn’t gotten the message yet…

Via Daily Caller:

Satellite images of North Korea suggest that the reclusive regime may be preparing for additional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) tests.

Commercial satellite images show a second submersible testing barge at Nampo Naval Shipyard. The other is located at Sinpo South Shipyard, where North Korea has conducted at least four, but possibly more, tests of the Pukguksong-1 (KN-11) SLBM, Joseph Bermudez Jr., an analyst for independent research site 38 North, explained in a new report.

Sinpo is located on the east coast, and Nampo is situated on the west coast of the country.

