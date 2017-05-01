Note the CBC’s use of the black power fist in the “stay woke” logo.

Via NBC News:

As President Trump approaches his 100th day in office, the Congressional Black Caucus is asking the country to “stay woke.”

In a list provided exclusively to NBC News, the caucus has detailed 100 racially problematic actions and remarks by the Trump administration.

Using “#StayWoke,” the internet-popular phrase that is an urge to remain well-informed and politically and socially conscious, the caucus is specifically trying to get the message out to the younger generation.

“We don’t want people to get distracted by all of the action and noise and want them to stay focused on the facts,” said CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana. “And the facts are this administration is dangerous to America and here are the reasons why and this is just 100 days. Think, we have hundreds and hundreds of days left.”

In fact, there are 1,363 days left.

The CBC’s list includes the administrations take on policy issues such as education, healthcare, voting rights and homeland security. It also mentions statements made by officials defined as “divisive and tone-deaf rhetoric” such as Trumps comments on Frederick Douglass, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson reference to slaves as immigrants, and Trumps unproven claims former President Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.