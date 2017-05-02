This is how you get new socialist crazies, this is why they want to be academics in schools and colleges.

Via Daily Caller:

Far-left activists behind recent anti-conservative riots in Berkeley tried to “brainwash” and “indoctrinate” students into supporting left-wing social justice causes, Berkeley Unified School District argued in court filings reviewed by local news organization Berkeleyside.

By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a far-left activist group with deep ties to pro-pedophilia advocates, places a priority on youth involvement in its protests, according to the group’s stated principles.

Middle school teacher Yvette Felarca, a prominent BAMN organizer, repeatedly abused her position as an educator to push left-wing activist causes, the school district claimed. (RELATED: Documents Tie Berkeley Riot Organizers To Pro-Pedophilia Group, NAMBLA)

Despite repeated warnings, the district says, Felarca continued to try to recruit students into her radical organization, including during work hours. Felarca frequently tried to bring students on school-sponsored trips to BAMN-related activities, which the district claimed were attempts to “indoctrinate” the students, according to Berkeleyside.

