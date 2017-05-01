No Virginia, there is no problem with smug, liberal imbeciles.

Via The Resurgent:

Can you imagine if a Republican in the South warned against forcing integration “down people’s throats”? That is exactly what New York City Public Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña in an effort to move an Upper West Side public school to a new location next to a public housing project. The school is 75% white and Asian with only 13% of students on the free lunch program. That 13% number stands out because the school is in a neighborhood where 48% of residents are low income.

The public school is a high performing public school to which a lot of rich, elite Manhattanites send their kids instead of paying for private school. But the school is in a cramped building and the school system wants to move it to a larger building. That building would be by a housing project and, as a result, would compel some rezoning that would diversify the student population.

You know who is opposed to this increased diversity?

Samantha Bee’s husband and probably Samantha Bee herself.

For those who have never heard of her, Samantha Bee is a smug liberal on TBS who denies there is a problem with smug liberals on television. She is also the woman who targeted a young man with brain cancer and claimed he had a Nazi style haircut.

