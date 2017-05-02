Gee, that’s nice.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

Montana Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist recommended that climate change skeptics kill themselves during a debate last weekend.

On a televised debate, Quist was given the last chance to comment on climate change when he made his strange recommendation.

“This is something that the entire world needs to address,” Quist said. “If any those of you that feel like this is not a problem, I challenge you to go into your car in your garage, start your car, and see what happens there.”

During his campaign, Quist’s life has come into the public light, including his regular musical performances at an Idaho nudist resort with his daughter.

Quist has rejected help from the Democratic National Committee, but he will campaign with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.). Quist is currently trailing Republican Greg Gianforte in the polls by 15 points.

Keep reading…