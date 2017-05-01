Sign of the times.

Via Express:

Scots military cadets have been warned not to wear their uniforms in public amid terror attack fears

Parents of youngsters in the army, air and sea cadet forces have been issued with letters outlining steps to avoid being targeted by extremists.

The letter warns of a serious risk of the cadets – mainly schoolchildren in their teens – being mistaken for regular airmen, sailors or soldiers.

One letter to the parent of a Scottish cadet, reads: “Based on the latest security advice, we recommend all cadets cover up their uniform when travelling to and from cadet activity. Personnel should remain vigilant.”