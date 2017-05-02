YouTube Video Appears To Show Harrison Brown, Slain UT Student & Aspiring Singer – https://t.co/Sjao5bmOIA pic.twitter.com/n0OqBXLIjd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 2, 2017

Many times we are forced to cover tragic events, like the multiple stabbing today in UT Austin.

We obviously of necessity report on the killer and his motivations if we know them.

The people killed and injured don’t always get the same attention.

So we wanted to bring you a little bit about Harrison Brown, who was the person killed today, and who had been in his freshman year.

R.I.P, gone much too young and peace to your family.



