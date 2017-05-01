As usual the ‘protest’ always devolves into an antifa festival of violence.
Portland Police say the city has canceled permit of #MayDayPDX & are now threatening arrest, potential use of force. pic.twitter.com/Ey6B7Id3d0
— The Rouser (@RouserNews) May 2, 2017
This is sick. Lighting fires, destroying property, attacking cops.
Antifa is a terrorist organization. #MayDayPDX pic.twitter.com/xlCFIcEowv
— Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesAU) May 2, 2017
Antifa burns down a new stand at the #MayDayPDX riot #MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/XqagmKmoze
— The Rouser (@RouserNews) May 2, 2017