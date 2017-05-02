Fundraiser for the presidential library.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will host Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and community leaders at a private event in Chicago on Wednesday. Attendees will learn about the coming Obama Presidential Center and likely be encouraged to donate to the project.

The South Shore Cultural Center event is intended as a way to “update the community on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park and hear directly from members of the community on their ideas for the Center,” according to a Monday statement from the Obama Foundation.

However, the 11 a.m. CST discussion will take place as a roundtable discussion and is closed to the general public.

