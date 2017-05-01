Not the first threat he has made.
A University of Iowa student has been charged with threat of terrorism after police say he threatened to bring a gun to graduation.
Soliman Obaid B. Altamimi, 25, went to the university’s International Programs Office at the University Capitol Center around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and asked to make a speech at the graduation ceremony, according to UI police complaints. When staff told Altamimi he couldn’t give a speech, he replied that he “will bring a gun to the final ceremony.”
Altamimi admitted to officers that he made the statement, the complaints state.
Police say Altamimi made a similar statement on Nov. 11, 2016, when he said he would bring a gun to the International Programs Office and shoot international students.
Online court records do not show any charges resulting from that incident.
