Not the first threat he has made.

Via Iowa City Press Citizen:

A University of Iowa student has been charged with threat of terrorism after police say he threatened to bring a gun to graduation.

Soliman Obaid B. Altamimi, 25, went to the university’s International Programs Office at the University Capitol Center around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and asked to make a speech at the graduation ceremony, according to UI police complaints. When staff told Altamimi he couldn’t give a speech, he replied that he “will bring a gun to the final ceremony.”

Altamimi admitted to officers that he made the statement, the complaints state.

Police say Altamimi made a similar statement on Nov. 11, 2016, when he said he would bring a gun to the International Programs Office and shoot international students.

Online court records do not show any charges resulting from that incident.

