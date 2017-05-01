Crazy. And then she regretted it. Ya think? What an idiot. And she’s already out of prison.

Via NY Post:

An FBI translator who was assigned to investigate a bloodthirsty ISIS terrorist wound up falling head-over-heels in love with the man — and married him instead, a report says.

Daniela Greene, 38, was apparently so lovestruck by the German-born jihadist that she left her husband in the US to be with him in war-torn Syria, and then lied to the feds about her whereabouts, according to CNN.

Denis Cuspert — a wannabe rapper-turned-ISIS pitchman — reportedly became the apple of her eye sometime in 2014, despite having a notorious penchant for violence.

He has been spotted showing off the terror group’s savagery in countless execution videos, some of which show him holding severed heads, CNN reports.

Roughly three years after joining the FBI as a linguist, Greene was assigned to the Detroit bureau in Jan. 2014 and asked to probe Casper.

