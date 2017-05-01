Hang income inequality, why care about that when you can make bank?

Via Red Alert Politics:

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is cashing out on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s famous quote, “Nevertheless, she persisted.” Her online store is now selling all kinds of “she persisted” apparels: t-shirts, mugs, tattoos, and now pussy hats.

The pink knit hat has “Nevertheless She Persisted” embroidered in a handwritten font in white, and is being sold for $24.99 on her website.

The low-energy hat doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of attention even among Warren fans, but journalists on social media are having a fun time picking at it.

Keep reading…