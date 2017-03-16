Or as the left calls it, “celebrating diversity!”

Via Daily Caller:

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), at taxpayer expense, is providing teachers with class material that prompts them to compel students to better relate to the thoughts and emotions of would-be suicide bombers and actual terrorists.

If President Donald Trump needed more evidence for why cutting funding to PBS would be a great service to school children and taxpayers, this is it, and I hope he’s reading.

PBS’ “LearningMedia” division—which, according to the organization’s website, is “America’s #1 Educational Media Brand for access to thousands of innovative, standards-aligned digital resources, [and] compelling student experiences”—offers teachers the free “Dying to be a Martyr” lesson plan, one objective of which is to “explain why individuals and groups sometimes turn to tactics of terrorism.”

After a brief and very puerile history of the Middle East—the lesson plan is for students in grades 9–12 and at one point shows students the inside and outside of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and asks them to identify “what type of building” it is—the lesson delves into the thought processes of two wannabe suicide bombers, asking students to compare and contrast their feelings and motives as nonchalantly as if asking them to consider why the velocity of x is greater than y in a physics problem.

