Seems like Fox is caving to pressure from witch hunters and social justice warriors. What a great station that’s become.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

Shine, who had been with FNC since its 1996 launch, has most famously been the top player in the cable network’s programming division.

Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out at Fox News. The move comes as Shine was due back Monday after two days out of the office for a pre-planned long weekend.

Rupert Murdoch, 21st Century Fox and Fox News executive chairman, made the announcement Monday via a brief email to Fox News staffers.

“Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today,” wrote Murdoch. “I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody at Fox News. We will all miss him.”

Suzanne Scott becomes president of programming and Jay Wallace has been promoted to president of news. Scott had been Shine’s second-in-command in programming and has been with the network since it began in 1996.

Additionally, Brian Jones, executive vp of Fox Business Network, becomes president of the network reporting to Scott and Wallace.

The Murdochs had recently quietly put out external feelers for a new head of Fox News and were known to be looking for a woman, which would send a clear message given the cloud of sexism the network has been under since last summer when Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit opened the floodgates of similar accusations against Roger Ailes as well as network star Bill O’Reilly.

