How can this not succeed?

Via NY Times:

Michael Moore has brought his zeal, his humor and his outrage to film, television and books. And now he’s bringing them to Broadway.

This left-wing provocateur is not shy about his agenda, made explicit on a preliminary poster for the production, which poses the question, in all capital letters, “Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?”

His plan, he said, is to perform a scripted (but also responsive to the news) one-man (more-or-less) show, called “The Terms of My Surrender,” eight times a week for 12 weeks, starting in July. He said that the show would simultaneously be entertaining and infuriating — not stand-up comedy, not a TED Talk, not a rally — but “a very developed piece of entertainment for people who like to think.”

“It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman — I mean, there’s really no other way to put it,” he said in an interview at Sardi’s, the theater district mainstay.

He was characteristically shlumpy, in an oversized black pullover hoodie and a red 49ers baseball cap; gracious to the passers-by who thanked him for his activism and asked for a handshake or a selfie; and thoughtful about theater, as he explained what a firebrand was doing amid the “Cats” crowd.

He said that he had been thinking about trying his hand at theater for some time, but the election last year of Donald J. Trump as president — which Mr. Moore correctly predicted — provided an impetus to do it now. “Can something like this unravel an unhinged man?” he asked. “I think that discombobulation might be our most effective path to undoing his presidency.”