Guess she wouldn’t be getting access to the fabled Obama database…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) seemed to take a swing at her party’s last two presidential nominees, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, in an interview published Monday.

In her interview with the Guardian, Warren said that many Americans were “left behind” economically during Obama’s presidency.

“I think President Obama, like many others in both parties, talks about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great but increasingly have giant blind spots,” Warren said. “That GDP, unemployment, no longer reflect the lived experiences of most Americans. And the lived experiences of most Americans is that they are being left behind in this economy.”

Keep reading…