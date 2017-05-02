If we end up in a shoot out with North Korea, Japan will be a good and capable ally to have in the region.

Via Daily Mail:

Japan is sending its largest warship to protect a US vessel as it resupplies the strike group led by carrier Carl Vinson amid tensions with North Korea.

The 800ft helicopter carrier Izumo left its home port of Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on Monday to escort the American vessel to the waters off Shikoku, around 400 miles away at the top end of Japan’s south island.

The supply vessel, which is not being named, is believed to be in the region to support the ‘armada’ sent by President Trump to warn Kim Jong-un off conducting a sixth nuclear test.

The Izumo is Japan’s largest vessel constructed since the Second World War, and its active deployment marks the first time new powers expanding the role of the country’s military have been used.

Japan’s pacifist constitution, which was adopted after its surrender to America in 1945, forbid its military from carrying out any action that was not in self-defense.

However, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded the definition of self-defense last year to include protecting Japanese allies and providing logistical support to countries who are important to the defense of the country.

The powers also allow the military to shoot down a North Korean nuclear missile, and may allow minesweeping to take place to clear lanes for Japanese supply ships.

