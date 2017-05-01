The direct result of Obama’s catch and release policies.

Via Breitbart:

NEW ORLEANS – An illegal immigrant once in federal custody but was released is now accused of raping and murdering a New Orleans mother in her home.

Irwin Gomez-Colon, a 31-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, is facing second-degree murder charges after he allegedly raped, strangled, and stabbed Nancy Yahaira Gonzalez Rodriguez to death, according to WWL-TV.

Before 2015, Gomez-Colon was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Texas for being in the U.S. illegally. However, Gomez-Colon’s case was dismissed.

Then, in April 2015, Gomez-Colon was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and charged with allegedly kidnapping, raping, and strangling a woman. The charges against Gomez-Colon, though, were later dropped because of inconsistencies in the statements by the alleged victim, according to the district attorney.

In that case, Gomez-Colon was allegedly friends with the victim when he entered her home. After speaking for about 30 minutes, Gomez-Colon said he was going to use the bathroom, but when he came back, he had a knife and forced the victim into a bedroom where he allegedly raped and strangled her.

Now, Gomez-Colon is accused of murdering Gonzalez Rodriguez, whom police say he raped, strangled, and stabbed more than 20 times. When the victim was found, her 4-year-old son was sitting next to her crying.

Keep reading…