Sometimes kindness comes back to you double fold…

Via Daily Mail:

The college wide receiver whose heartwarming decision to eat lunch with an autistic boy went viral has been signed by the New York Giants.

Travis Rudolph, a 21-year-old college junior, was not picked in the NFL draft this year but is one of 17 undrafted players to be signed by the Giants.

And it appears that Rudolph and the boy, Bo Paske, are still great friends.

Rudolph posted an adorable Instagram picture of the pair hanging out during the NFL draft.

Keep reading…