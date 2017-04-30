Looks like they were able to get their act together…

Via The Hill:

A bipartisan deal to fund the government through September has been reached, according to two senior congressional aides.

That means lawmakers can avoid shutdown brinksmanship this week, after passing a one-week continuing resolution on Friday to buy more time.

A GOP aide told The Hill it will take some time to finish the paperwork before the full legislative text is posted.

President Trump signed the stopgap spending bill on Friday evening, funding the government through May 5.

Congress is expected to vote this week on the longer-term, trillion-dollar measure, the Washington Post reported, which will increase military funding and spending on border security.

