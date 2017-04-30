Of course there is a smug liberal problem. But don’t expect a smug liberal to be able to look in the mirror and see it.

Via Daily Caller:

Comedian Samantha Bee joined Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of The Union” Sunday and claimed that there is no “smug liberal problem” in the U.S.

Bee hosted “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” on Saturday night as a response to the main event and used the show to mock Trump and praise journalists.

“I’m not talking about you, but is there a smug liberal problem?” Tapper asked his guest.

Bee initially tried to dodge the question, responding, “I just can’t take responsibility for the way the election turned out.”

