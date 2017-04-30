Wait, I’m confused. Isn’t this the same woman who insisted last week that she hadn’t called for Trump’s impeachment, after calling for it at least 25 times?

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for President Trump’s impeachment yet again during a Sunday morning MSNBC interview, telling Joy Reid that Trump is a “pathological liar.”

Reid asked Waters about a recent tweet from President Trump that criticized Democrats for not having a clear party leader and being “only interested in themselves.”

The tweet apparently set off Waters, who breathlessly ranted that Trump’s tweets are “horrible.”

“I was looking at some of them where he talked about Democrats were going to close down the parks, and families were not going to be able to take their vacation,” Waters fumed. “He is outrageous, a pathological liar”

