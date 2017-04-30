City taxpayers footed the bill for her sex change.

Via NY Post:

A transgender Bronx woman with a history of suing the city claims she has been forced to turn tricks to finance the care of her dog, because the city barred the animal from her homeless shelter.

Mariah Lopez — a transgender-rights activist whose lengthy record of legal action against the city is rivaled only by her 15-year-long rap sheet — is demanding the city let her bring her boxer mix, Chica, into a homeless shelter in her latest lawsuit.

Born Brian Lopez, Mariah Lopez won a landmark 2007 suit that forced city taxpayers to foot the $20,000 bill for her sex-change operation.

She has sued the city at least half a dozen times, including three cases in which she claimed to have suffered abuse during or after arrests, and has won at least $51,000 in settlements between 2009 and 2015.

Now despite her six prostitution arrests dating to 2004, Lopez says the city has “forced” her into “sex work” in order to pay for the outside housing of her “service dog” after the Department of Homeless Services barred it from the Bronx shelter where she lives.

Lopez, who claims to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and problems with impulse control and anxiety, bragged about her love of litigation to Public Advocate Letitia James’ office in a letter vowing to take the dogfight to court.

Keep reading…