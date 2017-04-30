Lil’ Kim isn’t even able to get a missile in the air.

Via Daily Caller:

North Korea threatened Sunday to sink the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine deployed to South Korean waters.

“The moment the USS Michigan tries to budge even a little, it will be doomed to face the miserable fate of becoming an underwater ghost without being able to come to the surface,” North Korea’s major propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri warned.

The Michigan, a nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine, arrived Tuesday in the port city of Busan, the same day North Korea celebrated the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

A Navy carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is moving to waters off the Korean Peninsula, boosting the U.S. strategic military presence in the area. The Vinson is taking part in joint drills with the South Korean Navy, an intentional show of force in response to recent North Korean provocations.

Keep reading…