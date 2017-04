Classy.

"Treat the planet like its Earth, not Uranus." – @richardbranson #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/DvwObMADL0

#climatemarch Richard Branson runs a airline and wants to fly billionaires to space but you need to ride your bike to work pic.twitter.com/ezg5H64Poe

— Flip (@Flipidy) April 29, 2017