Now we realize it’s saying something to declare a ‘silliest moment’ at the Climate March. After all, there are so many candidate moments to choose from. But this certainly takes the cake…

Mentally disabled liberals protesting against climate change.

They completely lost touch with reality.#climatemarch pic.twitter.com/UaKS8he0Sv — Texas Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) April 29, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0