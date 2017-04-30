Both end up scrambled.

Via MRC:

The liberal site Slate was delighted with a new video message about the “war on drugs” produced by Green Point Creative for an an advocacy group called the Drug Policy Alliance. It’s not the same classic anti-drug message she famously delivered back in the ’90s, though she’s still got her frying pan and some eggs. But now it’s about how the brown eggs get smashed by drug laws, not the white eggs. Get it?[…]

Earth to actress: are we trying to suggest the “brown eggs” don’t get smashed in gang wars over drug turf? If we legalized all the drugs — “the decriminalization of responsible drug use” — there would be no addiction, and no crime?

In 2006, the Drug Policy Alliance signed up retired liberal anchorman Walter Cronkite for a fundraising letter that also appeared on The Huffington Post. Cronkite wrote: “Today, our nation is fighting two wars: one abroad and one at home. While the war in Iraq is in the headlines, the other war is still being fought on our own streets. Its casualties are the wasted lives of our own citizens. I am speaking of the war on drugs. And I cannot help but wonder how many more lives, and how much more money, will be wasted before another Robert McNamara admits what is plain for all to see: the war on drugs is a failure.”.

