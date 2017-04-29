Guess who the Baltimore State’s Attorney is? You got it, Marilyn Mosby.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wants prosecutors to reconsider charging illegal immigrants with non-violent crimes if they believe doing so will trigger “collateral consequences” that lead to deportation.

Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Schatzow told his staff that tough immigration enforcement policies under the Trump administration increase the likelihood that federal authorities will target illegal immigrants convicted of minor offenses.

The Justice Department’s deportation efforts “have increased the potential collateral consequences to certain immigrants of minor, non-violent criminal conduct,” Schatzow wrote in a memo obtained Thursday by the Baltimore Sun.

“In considering the appropriate disposition of a minor, non-violent criminal case, please be certain to consider those potential consequences to the victim, witnesses, and the defendant,” he added.

The memo follows a similar order from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, which on Monday said it will implement new prosecution guidelines in order to shield illegal immigrants accused of minor crimes from deportation. Acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said his office will maintain an “immigration-neutral disposition” by allowing illegal immigrant defendants to plead down to minor crimes that wouldn’t normally qualify as grounds for deportation.

