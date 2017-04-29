Leading the #ClimateMarch in Washington: @LeoDiCaprio , waiving a "climate change is real" sign. #Resist pic.twitter.com/GqfTfJJb6y

Flocking Moonbats.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted among the throng of people in 90-degree weather participating in Saturday’s Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., which takes aim at President Trump’s environmental agenda.

Gore helped to carry a large banner during the march and posed in a number of pictures with march participants.

DiCaprio could be seen waving around a “climate change is real” sign.

