Flocking Moonbats.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted among the throng of people in 90-degree weather participating in Saturday’s Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., which takes aim at President Trump’s environmental agenda.

Gore helped to carry a large banner during the march and posed in a number of pictures with march participants.

DiCaprio could be seen waving around a “climate change is real” sign.

Keep reading…

Share3
+1
Shares 3