They can predict the weather 10 years from now and plan accordingly.

Via Daily Caller:

A spring snowstorm in Colorado Saturday postponed a march protesting President Donald Trump’s climate policies.

Activists intent on organizing a climate march in Colorado were forced to postpone their events after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the state. The blizzard-like conditions have prompted groups to rescheduled the march for Sunday, weather permitting of course. Temperatures in the area have dipped below the freezing mark.

Organizers in Colorado must wrestle with blustery snow conditions for the so-called People’s Climate March, while environmentalist groups such as 350.org, Sierra Club, and NextGen Climate gathering at a similar march in Washington, D.C., can expect balmier temperatures.

One group in the Western state has already put a halt to its scheduled march.

“Sometimes Mother Nature throws you a curveball!” 350 Colorado Springs wrote Friday on a Facebook post. “Dangerous conditions and wet heavy snow in the forecast for tomorrow. Stay safe and warm and join us Sunday afternoon same time and place!!”

Keep reading…