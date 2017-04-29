The color scheme? Red stands for communism & black stands for anarchy. Anarcho-communism. Any fuckwit can quickly figure this out with Bing. https://t.co/iWa68AC9qC
— Boston Antifa (@AntifaBoston) April 28, 2017
Boston Antifa is a troll, making fun of Antifa.
Via Twitchy:
Dontcha hate it when this happens? Boston’s chapter of Antifa International, the group that prides itself on its brave “anti-fascism,” has a bee in its masked bonnet. And Elliott Hamilton, a writer at Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, is the one who put it there.
It all started yesterday when Hamilton pointed out that there was something familiar about Antifa’s flag.