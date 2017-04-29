Soros was paying more for the people’s climate march.

Via Bearing Arms:

Michale Bloomberg’s purchased gun control groups Mom’s Demand Action and Everytown promised to “confront” the National Rifle Association in Atlanta (GA) during the NRA’s Annual Meetings and Exhibits.

It was a less than impressive event.

According to an officer providing security at the event, Mom’s Demand and Everytown brought just 75-100 people to Woodruff Park to “confront” the NRA, at a venue 7/10ths of a mile away from the Annual Meetings.

