Via Bearing Arms:
Michale Bloomberg’s purchased gun control groups Mom’s Demand Action and Everytown promised to “confront” the National Rifle Association in Atlanta (GA) during the NRA’s Annual Meetings and Exhibits.
It was a less than impressive event.
According to an officer providing security at the event, Mom’s Demand and Everytown brought just 75-100 people to Woodruff Park to “confront” the NRA, at a venue 7/10ths of a mile away from the Annual Meetings.