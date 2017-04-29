But no bias there….

Via Free Beacon:

Only three Republicans are represented in Politico Magazine‘s poll of the White House press corps asking their thoughts about covering President Trump’s administration.

According to the fourth annual poll, 63 press corps members were surveyed, and only five percent of them were registered Republicans, the same percentage that listed “other.” Sixteen percent were Democrats, 37 percent were independents, and 37 percent were non-registered.

Last year, none of the 72 members of the White House press corps it surveyed were Republicans, effectively showing an uptick of three members of the GOP in the poll.

