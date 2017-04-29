Gotta love the tireless effort by Judicial Watch to keep suing these characters to get the truth. Heh Johnson was another one with private email. One wonders what he was hiding…

Via Daily Caller:

Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for emails former Secretary Jeh Johnson and three other top agency officials sent or received from personal email accounts, the nonprofit government watchdog group announced Friday.

The lawsuit was filed after DHS produced no records in response to a Dec. 29, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the emails. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 1.

“The agency claims the emails are essentially inaccessible and it is too troublesome to recover them,” Judicial Watch said in a statement.

Keep reading…