Two of the three SUNY-Albany students who were involved in an alleged racial hate crime incident on a bus in January of last year have avoided the more serious charges against them.

Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell were convicted this past week on two counts of “falsely reporting an incident”; however, they were acquitted of five assault and harassment charges.

The case goes back to the early morning hours of January 30, 2016, when three black female students claimed they were taunted with racial slurs and attacked by a group of white men.

As news spread of the incident, people from Albany President Robert Jones to Hillary Clinton expressed support for the girls. Jones even stuck to his guns, so to speak, after evidence came to light which disproved the students’ story.

Surveillance and cellphone video footage and eyewitness testimony did not align with what the trio had claimed; in addition, the 911 call one of them (Agudio) had made displayed a rather jovial demeanor which included Agudio’s quip “I think it’s so funny … I just think it’s so funny how, like … I beat up a boy!”[…]

According to Spectrum News, much of the trial “centered around whether or not the word ‘ratchet’ is racist.” The defense even spent time arguing that the phrase “get a job” — which one of the victims uttered to the girls — is racist “when spoken to a black woman.”

After the verdict came down, defense attorney Frederick Brewington said “These young ladies who said all along that they had been victimized on a bus and that they were not the ones who assaulted or harassed anyone has been made to be clearly true by the verdict of this jury.”

District Attorney David Soares responded thusly: “Falsely reported incidents create immeasurable harm, not the least of which is the doubt, cynicism, and suspicion a person with a legitimate claim will likely receive in the future.”

