Via Penn Live:

If there’s one thing President Donald Trump loves, it’s big crowds.

But if a North Carolina mom has her way, Trump’s Saturday rally in Harrisburg will be full of empty seats.

According to multiple reports, the mother, Susan Mayo, has launched a campaign to snag as many seats as possible to the event and then leave them empty. Mayo said she got the idea from this meme, which she saw circulating online.

Tickets are required to attend Saturday’s rally inside the 7,300-seat Farm Show Complex, although it’s unclear if empty ones could be filled by standby fans waiting outside.

According to BuzzFeed, Mayo’s stunt first drew attention online after her daughter posted a screenshot of a surprise notification she’d received on her phone confirming her seats for Saturday’s rally. It was followed by a message from her mother explaining why.[…]

In fact, Trump’s Harrisburg rally will coincide with his 100th day in office, and his new position means tighter security is all but guaranteed.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how many tickets Susan Mayo had already claimed or how many more she planned to claim. Attempts to reach the Mayos were immediately unsuccessful late Thursday.

