This wonderful person was also a speaker at the Woman’s March. So someone like Anne Coulter shouldn’t be allowed on a campus, but inviting someone who tortured and murdered a gay man is peachy keen?

Via Daily Caller:

Convicted felon Donna Hylton spoke on a civil rights panel at a fancypants college earlier this month but completely failed to mention that she — along with several others — kidnapped a man, forcibly sodomized him with a steel pole and then tortured him to death. When a student at the event asked Hytlon about the heinous crime, a second panelist loudly berated the student for having “embarrassed” Hylton.

The panel, titled Ella Baker Day, occurred on the evening of April 13 at Manhattanville College in the swanky suburbs of New York City. A single year of tuition, fees and room and board at Manhattanville costs $56,550.

The Ella Baker Day panel focused largely on the rights of prisoners. Hylton “went on for about 30 minutes” about the “physical aspects of the jail” and about her complaints as a prisoner, according to the student who asked Hylton about her criminal pa

