Everyone do yourself a favor and read through the #fyrefestival tweets. Then pray no one dies. pic.twitter.com/jXtIN0CdMR

Welcome to the real world.

Via Breitbart:

An elite and luxury “rich kids of Instagram” festival on an island in the Bahamas instead turned into a nightmare according to a report by The Telegraph.

“It was supposed to be the most glamorous event of the year, with all the selfie opportunities and flower-crowns a young, gym-bodied social media influencer could dream of,” wrote The Telegraph‘s Adam White. “But Fyre Festival, an elite concert event on a deserted island in the Bahamas with tickets priced up to $12,000 has quickly turned into a terrifying B-movie, with flocks of Instagram models forced to seek shelter in an airport after arriving to discover a lack of food, violent locals, appalling accommodation and feral dogs roaming the grounds.”

“Fyre Festival is the brain-child of tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland and Noughties rapper Ja Rule, designed as an exotic alternative to Coachella and promoted by a bevy of Instagram-friendly supermodels including Bella Hadid, Chanel Iman and Emily Ratajkowski,” The Telegraph explained.

