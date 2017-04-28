Gee who would think? What a thought that people might not trust such outlets like CNN who make up news all the time?

Via The Hill:

U.S. adults trust President Trump’s White House more than the national political media, according to a poll released Friday.

Thirty-seven percent trust the White House versus 29 percent who favor the political media in the Morning Consult survey.

Thirty-four percent are unsure or have no opinion.

Pollsters found that nearly half believe the national political media is harder on Trump than past presidential administrations.

Forty-eight percent said America’s political journalists are tougher on Trump, compared with 16 percent who say they are easier.

