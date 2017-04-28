Very nice.

Via Daily Mail:

First Lady Melania Trump dedicated a new garden for patients at one of America’s leading children’s hospitals on Friday as she grows more comfortable in the White House role.

Patients at the Children’s National Medical Center will be able to spend time outside in a healing garden while enjoying views of the National Mall and Washington Monument from the the hospital’s new rooftop.

Melania spent the afternoon working with children as they colored a floral coloring sheet with a pink marker and bonding with a girl who was celebrating her birthday.

