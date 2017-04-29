Where are the Moonbats going to get their news from?

Via Red Alert Politics:

The network that brought the world South Park and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is slowly moving from becoming Comedy Central to Comedy Left.

Comedy Central has in the past displayed shows that were unafraid to show diverse opinions and test the limits of what society would deem “offensive.” Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, which is similar in format to its successor on HBO, Real Time with Bill Maher, is an example of this. It featured guests from a variety of political perspectives, despite Maher’s own left-leaning attitudes. Although the show was ironically cancelled after some politically incorrect comments made by Bill Maher, its central idea of open dialogue with the extremist and the pacifist allowed for different views to engage in the mainstream without stigmatization or censorship.

In the present day, Comedy Central is still the host of long-time unfiltered and politically incorrect comedies Tosh.0 and South Park, which poke fun at all equally and with no restraint. These have higher ratings among millennials on a weekly basis than their primarily liberal-tooting counterparts, such as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Inside Amy Schumer. The Nightly Show was given the axe last year after only a year on air, with its clear bias alienating viewers despite Larry Wilmore being a writer for Jon Stewart.

Even though the network is aiming to provide quality comedy and humor, its aim to appeal to younger viewers may be its downfall as its current, newer shows are ridden with unfunny monologues that lead to no punchline — or at least, the punchline is on them. The shows themselves are landing more as jokes than the “jokes” on the show. It’s this joke that the creators haven’t gotten yet.

Comedy Central has also participated in the censorship of their most popular series, South Park, when in 2014 they prohibited the image of the Muslim prophet and founder Muhammed on the show, citing fear of being blown-up. However, the image of Muhammed had been previously depicted in a 2001 episode, with no censorship from the company and no backlash from viewers. The network still allows crude depictions of Jesus, which the creators of South Park have pointed out is contradictory.

