Wasn’t she being investigated over the college she was in charge of as well? Maybe Bernie ought to spend a little more time at home watching out for what his wife is doing…

Via Daily Caller:

Justice Department officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have investigated the wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and may still be investigating her — over her role in the possibly fraudulent acquisition of nearly $7 million in tax-exempt bonds when she was the president of Burlington College.

An extremely ambitious expansion and fundraising effort spearheaded by Jane Sanders ended up bankrupting the tiny, private and now-defunct school in Burlington, Vermont. It closed its doors — suddenly and permanently — in 2016.

Keep reading…