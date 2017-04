Warren on the warpath, looking for scalps…

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) joked last week that she hoped Republicans donated their bodies to science so she could “cut them open” when they died.

“I hope they leave their bodies to science. I would like to cut them open,” Warren said during an event in Chicago on Saturday.

Warren was discussing the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare and seemed to suggest their position on healthcare was unfathomable.

Keep reading…