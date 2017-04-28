Trump closes out speech at convention: "And to the NRA, I can proudly say, I will never, ever let you down" https://t.co/wMWljBmTn5

Trump has not been shy in his support for the NRA and makes it very clear to them in this speech.

Via Daily Caller:

Donald Trump championed gun rights and promised to respect the Second Amendment in a speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting Friday.

On his 99th day in office, he became the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to address the NRA. He thanked gun owners for their support in the election and promised to “never, ever let them down.”

“Let me make a simple promise to every one of the freedom-loving Americans in the audience,” Trump said in Atlanta. “As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Never, ever. Freedom is not a gift from government. Freedom is a gift from God.”

