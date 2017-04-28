Via CNBC:

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday in local time, Korean news service Yonhap reported citing South Korea’s military.

Yonhap reported that the test appears to have failed.

One U.S. official confirmed to NBC news that there was a test, but that it was not nuclear.

The incident comes as the United States reconsiders its strategy in dealing with the isolated nation.

In an interview with Reuters published late Thursday, President Donald Trump said he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion missile defense system. The system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), is designed to protect South Korea and Japan from missile attack, and it could be operational as soon as summer 2017.

On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the United Nations to take new sanctions against North Korea.

