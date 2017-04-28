NOW: This man just challenge people to a fight and was arrested in #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/DGwMZ2fdZV

Feel good video of the day… Berkeley Police appear to have finally found the key to stopping violence, not standing down, but standing up and making arrests, as well as unmasking the culprits. They may have learned a lesson from their brother officers in Auburn, Alabama, who also unmasked antifa.

Via American Mirror:

One of the arrested “antifascist” agitators shouted a racial slur as he was taken into custody by Berkeley police near a free speech rally on Thursday.

The police presence was very different than nearly two weeks ago, when communist and anarchist agitators took pot shots at Donald Trump supporters, leaving many bloodied and injured.

This man reportedly “challenged people to a fight,” Tim Pool reported, and yelled, “F*ck these honkies!” as two officers, one black and the other white, led him away in handcuffs.

