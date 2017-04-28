Gee, what a surprise! You mean that CNN, the NT Times and the WaPo weren’t telling us the true story of what happened? Who would have guessed? Maybe the accompanying video that actually had no boos should have been a clue to them that they were pushing a false story…

Via Daily Caller:

US media reports that Ivanka Trump was booed in Germany are false, according to German paper Bild.

“Many people were surprised by Ivanka Trump’s performance in Berlin. Contrary to the stereotype, the daughter of the US President made a sophisticated and level-headed impression at the panel discussion with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde. The glamorous White House ambassador also cleverly handled a controversial issue,” the paper reports.

“US media, however, are focusing on something else: they claim that Ivanka was booed and sneered at.”

