Championing murders and insurrection, this is a lawmaker? This is the new ‘hero’ of millennial Democrats? Tells you all you need to know…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) spoke to the Huffington Post on Thursday and fondly remembered the 1992 Los Angeles riots, insisting they were actually an “insurrection.”

More than 50 people were killed during the riots, with thousands more injured and over $1 billion in property damage. But Waters told the Huffington Post that the L.A. riots were “a milestone in the history of black people demanding justice.”

“These were people who had been basically forgotten,” Waters said. “And because of Rodney King’s beating and the current emotion that was stirring in that, it was like people were saying, ‘We’re here. You can’t do this to us. Look what you’re doing, look how you’ve been.'”

